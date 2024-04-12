The biggest games of local football to watch in the Illawarra this weekend

There's plenty of exciting matches on offer for Illawarra fans as football returns to the area this weekend.
After week's action was decimated by wild weather, there is plenty of the round-ball game happening in the Illawarra in the Premier League, District League and Women's Premier League, while the South Coast Flame will also take to the field.
NPL NSW clubs Wollongong Wolves and Illawarra Stingrays are also gearing up for big away matches.
Round six of the IPL and District League will get under way with matches this weekend (April 13-14). The Flame will also return to Ian McLennan Park to face Fraser Park, while the Wolves head north to tackle St George and the Stingrays will travel to Newcastle to meet the Emerging Jets.
So what games stand out above the rest? Let's find out.
Albion Park White Eagles v Cringila (IPL)
It is arguably the IPL's match of the round when Albion Park hosts fellow powerhouse Cringila at Terry Reserve on Sunday.
The White Eagles and 'Crini' were the two standout sides during the 2023 regular season, with Park winning the league championship and the Lions finishing second.
Both teams look good again so far in 2024 as they both remain undefeated after the opening month.
George Antoniou's side sits in third spot while Cringila are sixth, as they continue to feel the impact of having three competition points deducted for fan involvement in a flares incident during last year's grand final.
Keep a close eye on both strikers on Sunday, with Cameron Morgan and Peter Simonoski both in sharp goal-scoring form again this year.
Morgan already has three goals next to his name in 2024 and 'Simo' has scored seven.
Kickoff is 2:30pm in Albion Park.
South Coast Flame vs Fraser Park (FNSW League Two Men's)
Speaking of red-hot form, the South Coast Flame have really grabbed attention in 2024.
The Flame have played inspired attacking football under new head coach Andy Paine to sit in third position on the FNSW League Two Men's table after eight rounds.
South Coast have dropped just one game so far, while highlights include a 4-0 drubbing of Sydney University and a 3-0 win over Gladesville Ryde.
Paine's side will now return to their fortress, Ian McLennan Park, to take on Fraser Park on Saturday night.
Fraser Park have mustered just two wins from eight starts this season, and the Flame will be confident of continuing their hot form this weekend.
Kickoff is 7:15pm in Kembla Grange.
Woonona vs Albion Park (Women's Premier League)
This fixture at Ocean Park can be viewed as the new guard taking on the old guard.
For years, Albion Park were the dominant force in the South Coast women's competition. However, it was Woonona and Shellharbour who took the inaugural Women's Premier League by storm in 2023.
The Sharks finished the season as the first WPL league champions, while Harbour went on to claim the grand final.
The sides met again in the Julie Porter Cup final last Sunday, with Woonona securing the last piece of silverware before round one begins.
In front of an expected big crowd at home, the Sharks will be determined to kick off their 2024 campaign on the right foot this Sunday.
However, with a host of new signings ready to make an impression, Albion Park can't be written off.
Kick off is 3pm in Woonona.
Fernhill vs Gerringong (District League)
Gerringong were the feelgood story of the 2023 District League, finishing inside the top five and getting within one match of a grand final appearance.
However, Brad Boardman's side has found the follow-up act much tougher so far this season.
The Breakers have notched up just one win in the first month to sit in ninth spot on the table. And it doesn't get any easier for them this weekend as they travel to Ray Robinson Oval to face Fernhill.
Last year's grand final winners have looked good again in the opening four rounds, claiming three victories.
On paper, the Foxes should be favourites to win on Saturday - but Gerringong proved on many ocassions last year that they can cause an upset.
Kick off is 3pm in Towradgi.
Wollongong Wolves vs St George (NPL NSW Men's)
It's not quite panic stations for the Wollongong Wolves yet, however, coach David Carney will be desperate to snap the team's growing losing streak.
The Illawarra outfit have dropped their past three NPL games on the trot, including coughing up another lead to fall 2-1 to defending premiers APIA Leichhardt last Sunday at WIN Stadium.
However, Carney's have a good opportunity to flip the script when they travel north to face St George on Saturday night.
The eighth-placed Wolves sit two spots above St George on the table, so a victory this weekend could prove instrumental to the club's fortunes in 2024.
Kick off is 7pm in Rockdale.
Illawarra Stingrays vs Emerging Jets (NPL NSW Women's)
It's been an impressive start to the 2024 campaign for the Illawarra Stingrays.
The Stingrays have been flying across all senior grades so far this year, as they lead the way in the NPL NSW Women's club championship.
Central to that rise is the good form of Illawarra's first grade side, who currently sit in fourth position on the ladder.
After notching up a gritty 1-0 win over UNSW last weekend, the Rays will now travel to Newcastle to face the lowly Emerging Jets on Sunday.
Steve Gordon's team will be confident that they can return home with the three competition points.
Kick off is 5pm in Speers Point.
