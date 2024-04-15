Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man to front court after savage Unanderra pub attack

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 16 2024 - 10:35am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unanderra Hotel. File picture by Robert Peet
Unanderra Hotel. File picture by Robert Peet

A man will face court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to another man during a late-night pub attack in Unanderra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.