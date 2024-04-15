Man to front court after savage Unanderra pub attack

A man will face court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to another man during a late-night pub attack in Unanderra.
The 59-year-old victim was left fighting for life with head injuries after the attack at the Unanderra Hotel at 10.50pm on Friday, April 12.
Following a public appeal for information on the morning of April 15, police arrested a man later that day.
"Following inquiries, about 4.30pm yesterday [Monday], a 33-year-old man was arrested after attending Lake Illawarra Police Station," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
He was charged with cause grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.
He was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, April 16.
The victim remains in Wollongong Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The number of non-domestic violence related assaults have jumped by 11 per cent in the Illawarra during the past five years, from 980 incidents to 1088, data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows.
Domestic violence assaults also jumped in the Illawarra - from 901 five years ago to 976 last year, this represents a jump of 8.3 per cent).
