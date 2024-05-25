Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wins for Campbelltown and Illawarra rugby heavyweights Shoalhaven and Kiama

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 25 2024 - 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Anna Warr

The power game of the Campbelltown Harlequins was clear to see at Ocean Park on Saturday as the visitors powered to a 36-25 victory over the Woonona Shamrocks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.