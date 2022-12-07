Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Academy of Sport thrilled to secure Shellharbour region in partnership with TAFE

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head teacher of sport and fitness region south Paul Shannon (left), Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and IAS media and communications officer Emily Robinson with some of the Academy's athletes at the announcement of the partnership. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Academy of Sport and Shellharbour TAFE have agreed on a 'game-changing' partnership which will see Academy athletes train weekly at the state-of-the-art TAFE NSW Shellharbour gymnasium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.