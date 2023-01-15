Wollongong have put their Cricket Illawarra one-day opponents on notice that they're on track to break a 50-year plus title drought, after hammering perennial heavyweights University on Saturday.
The Lighthouse Keepers have now won seven of their eight games and lead the competition at the halfway mark, with nine rounds still to be played.
Wollongong captain Toby Dodds was especially pleased with his team's 176-run victory over the Students at University Oval.
"It was very pleasing. Especially to get a win over second-placed Uni, who are flying at the moment," he said.
"To get a good win against them hopefully puts the rest of the comp on notice and let's them know we are here to win a comp this year and nothing less."
Wollongong piled on 299 batting first, led by a 100 plus run opening stand between Ethan Debono (67) and Jayden Zahra-Smith (50).
The skipper chipped in with 24, with his brother Callum Dodds (35) and David Studholme (41) also producing handy runs in the middle-order.
Mason King (4-41) was the pick of the bowlers for Uni, who were bowled out for 123 in reply.
Only the Students top four batsmen reached double figures, with five batsmen failing to score any runs, with one golden duck also.
The loss see Uni drop to fourth spot, while Wollongong (55) are nine points clear of second-place Balgownie (46).
Dodds said Wollongong was getting good contributions with bat and ball from a number of players.
"I think yesterday Ethan [Debono] and Jayden [Sahra-Smith] got us off to a cracking start. I think we were 0-120 off the first 10 overs. It always helps when those two are seeing them like beach balls," he said.
"The scary thing is we also had a number of boys chip in in the middle order. I think we bat all the way down to No 10 this year.
"It is scary to think but I don't think that we've actually batted to our full potential this year.
"I know we scored three hundred twice this year but I think we can go a bit more if we put it all together on the day."
Dodds was hopeful Wollongong would break its 50-year plus title drought but knew there was still a lot of cricket to be played.
"We've definitely got the team to do it this year but we are not getting too ahead of ourselves because a few years ago we were in the same position and finished minor premiers and ended up going down to Uni in the final," he said.
"We are not thinking too far ahead but it is definitely in the back of our minds. We are all here to win a first grade premiership.
"We are just going to continue to do the little things, get to training and look after the one percenters and hopefully it all falls into place at the end of the season."
Meantime Bally are now second after beating Keira Lions by two-wickets on Saturday.
The Lions were bowled out for 180, with Graeme Batty (67 not out) leading the visitors to victory.
Rhys Voysey (3-21) was the pick of the bowlers for Keira.
Wests Illawarra, Northern Districts and Dapto also won, downing Port Kembla, Corrimal and Helensburgh respectively.
