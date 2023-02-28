Illawarra Mercury
Greens announce plan to end greyhound, horse racing

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Greens candidate for Wollongong, Cath Blakey, says animal racing tracks in the Illawarra hold potential for other uses. Pictures by Anna Warr and Robert Peet.

Greyhound and horse racing would be banned and tracks at Dapto, Bulli and Kembla Grange would be transformed for community use under a newly announced Greens proposal.

