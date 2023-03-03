Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Funding to provide affordable housing in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impressions of the Housing Trust projects at Dapto, left, and Dudley Street in Wollongong. Pictures supplied.

Wollongong is one of the worst-affected regional areas in NSW when it comes to housing need, and now the council is calling for plans to deliver affordable housing in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.