When is enough really enough? Don't ask Paul McCartney

You've achieved everything you ever thought possible - and then some. Your net worth is in the billions, not millions, and you've been doing the same job for more than 60 years.
Granted, it's a pretty good job - but you're also now 81. Would you really want to cart yourself around the world "one last time"?
If your name is Paul McCartney, it seems the answer is yes.
Mr McCartney clearly enjoys being on stage, In the past 10 years, on geeky music website reckons he's "officially" played 275 times.
Of course, they're more than your local hall affair - as you'd expect. From the megalopolis that is Glastonbury in June 2022 to 52 dates in 2016. That, of course, included Coachella with the likes of Bob Dylan, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones.
And while Mr Mac has pulled the handbrake on touring - from 52 big tour dates in 2016 - to 23 last year, he's still up for a snappy six-date Australian tour. And given three-hour gigs are almost the norm, fans are likely to get a setlist of 30+ songs for the price of admission.
Illawarra fans will have to travel - with Sydney and Newcastle the closest venues.
As it turns out, the man most associated with The Beatles isn't necessarily an instant attraction for music fans in Wollongong.
Journalist Marlene Even hit the streets and came away with a great cross-section of entertainers people would love to see - from Cirque du Soleil to Eminem, Beyone, metalcore band Polaris and more comedians.
Or maybe head south to Pambula Beach later in the year for the likes of Ben Lee and Sampa The Great at the Wanderer Festival or even check out new food markets at Windang this weekend.
Either way, more power to Paul McCartney. Even if he's not your bag, that he's loving life and doing his thing as an 81-year-old is impressive.
Will we still need him, will you still feed him, when he's 64? Well, yes. And then some.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
