Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Suspicious fires in Fairy Meadow, North Wollongong under investigation

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 22 2023 - 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating after firefighters were called to another suspicious grass fire after flames were spotted in Fairy Meadow overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.