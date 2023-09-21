Police are investigating after firefighters were called to another suspicious grass fire after flames were spotted in Fairy Meadow overnight.
The first of a series of triple-0 calls were received around 6.20pm, with reports of a fire alongside Memorial Drive, south of Towradgi Road, on Thursday, September 21.
It was the third suspicious grass fire in two days.
When firefighters arrived in Fairy Meadow on Thursday, they discovered a small fire in between a creek bed and walkway.
"It had been raining, the cause is suspicious," Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Fletcher Gibson said.
"It's usually either a discarded cigarette or deliberately lit."
One day earlier, on Wednesday, September 20, as the Illawarra sweltered through heatwave conditions and gusty winds, firefighters were called to two separate grass fires that erupted within minutes of each other.
The fire off Memorial Road, at Elliotts Road, in Fairy Meadow received 91 triple-0 calls, with another burning off Cliff Road in North Wollongong.
Fairy Meadow resident, Hayley Psaila, said fires had started at the same spot off Memorial Road in the past, though never on such a hot and windy day.
"Normally they can contain it, but the wind hasn't helped it," she said.
"It's a pretty bad one today."
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man is assisting police with their investigation after an out-of-control grass fire swept through Kanahooka on Wednesday and threatened 30 homes.
This blaze destroyed five cars, two tractors and a boat.
If you have any information call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
