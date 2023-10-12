Illawarra Mercurysport
Pacific Championships: Tonegato relishing familiar Jillaroos spark-plug role

By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:46pm
Emma Tonegato in action for the Jillaroos at last year's World Cup. Picture Getty Images
Emma Tonegato in action for the Jillaroos at last year's World Cup. Picture Getty Images

It was a sleeper hit at last year's World Cup, but Emma Tonegato's Jillaroos utility role will be part of a best-laid plan heading into the first of two Test showdowns with the Kiwi Ferns on Saturday.

