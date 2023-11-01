A man stabbed in a brazen daylight attack in Dapto has been discharged from hospital, but he's refusing to admit who stabbed him.
The 40-year-old man was clutching a wound on his back when he stumbled into a smash repair business on Marshall Street around 1pm on Tuesday, October 31.
"The gentlemen walked straight into our yard and asked for help because he'd been stabbed," CPC Smash Repairs owner Gino Di Cesare said.
Paramedics and police rushed to the cul-de-sac end of the industrial street after a triple-zero call was made.
"The ambos just wanted to get him to hospital straight away," Mr Di Cesare said.
The man was rushed to Wollongong Hospital for further treatment, but was discharged within 24 hours.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said the incident is being investigated, but the man has declined to say who stabbed him.
The injured man allegedly told the smash repair business that he was stabbed in Elizabeth Street in Dapto and then walked to Marshall Street.
