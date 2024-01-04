Just add water: how the Illawarra connected with the coast in 2023

In the early days of 2023, the Hawks were in the throes of a substantial losing streak. It could have caused division among another club, but instead the Hawkies hung tough and plugged away. The Mercury snapped the team in the bowels of the WEC, preparing to go on court against the Cairns Taipans - another match they lost, this one after a glorious comeback fell agonisingly short. More from the Illawarra Hawks