Your complete guide to the upcoming Illawarra frenzy of football

It's set to be a bumper weekend of local football in the Illawarra with teams the Wolves, the Stingrays and the Flame all playing as well as Illawarra Premier and District League and the Julie Porter Cup getting underway in the region. Here is your complete guide.
The Wolves and the Stingrays will play their first home fixtures of the season, whilst IPL and District League fans will flock to the grounds for round one of the respective competitions.
Illawarra Women's Premier League teams will also start off their competitive action with the Julie Porter Cup set to get underway.
Football NSW League Two Men's team the Flame will also be at home at their home ground, Ian McLennan Park.
So here is your complete guide to the action...
David Carney's side will look for back-to-back victories in the National Premier League Men's NSW competition when they take on St George City at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
It will be the first Wolves home game of the season. Even more incentive for fans to go is the fact that the side then has another two away fixtures following the City game.
For those who can't get to the ground, you can also stream the game via Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Kickoff is 3pm.
Round one in the NPL Women's NSW comp begins for the Stingrays at home at Macedonia Park, Berkeley.
The Stingrays will be looking for another year of improvement in Steve Gordon's second year as coach.
With current Matildas Michelle Heyman, Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler all coming from the Stingrays system, there is sure to be a number of future national team players in the 2024 team.
Stingrays coach Gordon said it was set to be a big day at Macedonia Park.
"It's nice to start with a home game against the defending premiers," he said.
"We'll get a big following down there with a lot of the SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) kids that have been coming to the pre-season games and we're really starting to get that rapport through the club, which is great.
"So there's a lot of support. So there will be a good crowd down there on Sunday.
Similar to the Wolves, the Stingrays match will also be streamed via FNSW's YouTube. Kickoff is 5pm.
Local football is back with the return of the Illawarra Premier League and the District League.
24 teams across the two divisions will battle it out across 22 rounds before finals at the end of the season.
Round one IPL fixtures:
Round one District League fixtures:
The start to the Illawarra Women's Premier League team's season begins with the Julie Porter Cup.
The defending IWPL league champions Woonona will go up against Bulli at Ocean Park on Sunday, March 3 whilst on the same day Thirroul will take on the defending IWPL grand final champions Shellharbour at Thomas Gibson Park.
Kickoff for both fixtures is 3pm.
Football South Coast's NPL team will be at home at Kembla Grange at Ian McLennan Park when they take on Sydney Uni on Friday, March 1.
The team could not have gotten off to a better start in the season, winning their first three games, meaning they sit top of the FNSW League Two Men's table.
Former Helensburgh IPL coach Andrew Paine leads a side that boast plenty of talent including ex-Wolves player James Baldacchino, former Wollongong Olympic midfielder Jason Pappas and Flame stalwart, Matthew Mazevski.
Kickoff for the match is 8pm.
