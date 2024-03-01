Why the Hawker brothers can lead Gerringong to 2024 District League glory

Two brothers shape as the crucial figures in 2024 as the Breakers stake their claim for the District League championship.
Striker Josh Hawker is no stranger to Illawarra football fans after picking up the 2023 Neville Arrowsmith Medal as the league's player of the year.
The 23-year-old also collected the Sharp-Shooter Award as he steered Gerringong into the District League's top five. The side's dream run continued in the finals when they beat Berkeley Sports and Oak Flats, before they fell 2-0 to Fernhill in the preliminary final.
While Josh grabbed the league's attention last year, his older brother Zac Hawker proved equally as important for the Breakers.
Gerringong's captain provided a steady hand in the defensive midfield position, and his impact will again be important when they kick off their 2024 campaign against University of Wollongong on Saturday at Kooloobong Oval.
"We're super keen for it. The pre-season has come and gone so quick, I can't believe we're already about to start the season," Zac Hawker told the Mercury.
"We've signed a few new players who are looking really good, but the base of our squad is pretty much the same again. You always want to keep progressing and moving forward, and we would obviously love to win the league - that's obviously everyone's goal coming into a comp - but we'll take each week as it comes.
Zac has been at the Breakers for about four years now, which included playing his role in them becoming Community League champions in 2022.
That victory saw them gain promotion ahead of the 2023 District League season.
The 27-year-old said that he loved playing for Gerringong, in particular for getting the chance to share the field with his younger sibling.
"The club has such a good culture. We're a good bunch of mates and, after every game or training session, we usually hang out and do something," Zac said.
"Josh and I love playing with each other, we've obviously grown up kicking the ball together. I think there were some pretty classic photos of us last year in some of the games, and you could see the excitement on each other's faces."
The 2024 District League season kicked off on Thursday night with Balgownie claiming a 3-1 victory over Thirroul.
In Saturday's other games, Bellambi hosts Warilla at Elizabeth Park and Oak Flats tackles Fernhill at Keith Bond Oval. Round one concludes on Sunday with the Goats meeting the Hearts at Berkeley Sports and league newcomers Shoalhaven facing Picton at South Nowra Football Ground.
