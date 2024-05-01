Eight drowning deaths in six months: Illawarra lifesavers plea for beach safety

Eight drowning deaths in six months have left lifesavers pleading for people to stay safe outside patrol season.
The drownings occurred from Wollongong to the Shoalhaven, many were outside patrol hours or at unpatrolled beaches.
Those who died were mums, dads, sisters, brothers and best mates, they were aged from their 20s to 60s.
By comparison, nine people drowned in the same region during the entire 2022-23 financial year.
Surf Life Saving patrol season wound up on April 28 and until September the only patrolled location is North Beach, Wollongong. It's left lifesavers pleading with people to take care around the coastline.
A family in Unanderra is among those grieving after mother of two Yuliya Pashkovska, 43, drowned while on holiday with her family near Batemans Bay. At McCauley's Beach, a man in his 60s died after collapsing.
International visitors were among those who drowned, including a man taking a selfie at Bombo and the youngest drowning victim - a 28-year-old who had come to the Illawarra to study at the University of Wollongong, his body was found five days after he went missing at Fairy Meadow Beach.
So far this financial year, Illawarra lifesavers have been called to 315 rescues, this is a drop on the 404 rescues during 2022-23.
Thirroul had the highest number of rescues in this region at 64, while Austinmer had 43 including an after-hours mass rescue of eight people on December 11.
Surf lifesaving volunteers at 17 clubs donated 50,351 hours to beach patrols, this is up from 47,632 the year before.
In the South Coast, which includes Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven LGAs, there have been 118 rescues, down from 141 the year before.
Volunteers at nine surf clubs in this region spent 31,964 hours at beach patrols, up from 29,725.
Next patrol season may not start until September, but recruitment for new lifesavers has already begun.
There's such a desperate need for new lifesavers in the South Coast Branch, that they filmed an ad on Shellharbour Beach earlier this month to reach more people.
"We need volunteers because we have volunteers in their 60s who are still patrolling beaches," branch president Stephan Jones said.
"There's many roles in Surf Life Saving, you don't need to be a swimmer, you can be a first aid person or in radio communications."
On April 29, Austinmer lifesavers celebrated the end of patrol season with some of the club's sponsors.
"This important volunteer work is possible with the ongoing support of local businesses in our community," surf club treasurer Ryan Sabet said.
Until September, the only patrolled beach in Wollongong LGA is North Beach. No beaches in Shellharbour and Kiama will be patrolled. Lifesavers and lifeguards will operate call-out teams during emergencies.
SLS Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner urged people to know their limitations and abilities in and around the water.
"Check the weather and swell conditions prior to venturing out on the water, and wear a life jacket when rock fishing," he said.
Visit surflifesaving.com.au to find out more about becoming a surf lifesaver.
