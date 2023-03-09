13 of the best adventure playgrounds in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven

Need an adventure your little ones in tow? Nothing screams fun like a trip to an adventure playground!
We've made a list of some of the coolest adventure playgrounds in the Illawarra and beyond. Now all you need to do is turn up and start having fun.
Thirroul Beach Reserve playground located near Thirroul pool and beach has long been a favourite with children and parents.
Featuring a giant net dome, flying fox, slides, swings and climbing items, it is suitable for children of all ages.
Created with the help of local children, the playground includes a stone elephant's head inspired by circus that used to visit Thirroul village.
Stuart Park Playground is one the most popular regional playgrounds in Wollongong, in part thanks to its central location, a short distance from the city centre and North beach.
One of the main features is the 8.6-metre high sky tower, with three giant tube slides.
There are also two flying foxes, swings, a cubby house, sound bells and plenty of other fun features to explore.
You can bring your bike, skateboard or scooter to explore the pathways that encircle the play equipment.
Boongaree Rotary Nature Play Park, Berry, was opened by Shoalhaven Council in January 2022, and is stage one of an even more ambitious play space.
The play park includes a selection of slides, swings and climbing nets that offer challenges for all ages as well as a flying fox.
There is also a learn-to-ride bike track so children can improve their cycling and riding skills in a safe environment.
The award-winning Towradgi Beach Playground offers plenty of fun for children young and old.
Taking its inspiration from its location overlooking Corrimal beach and Towradgi ocean pool, many of the playground's features are maritime-themed and reflect the nearby 1800s Queen of Nations ship wreck.
This playground offers junior and senior play areas, with equipment that rocks, swings and spins. It is also home it the iconic rocket slide.
Shellharbour City Council completed an upgrade of Caldwell Park playground in Barrack Heights in 2021.
Development and design of the playground involved community consultation to allow residents the opportunity to provide feedback and recommendations.
The new playground offers a combination of nature play and play equipment, including swings, slides, spinning dishes and climbing equipment.
There is also a dome-shaped spectra orbit climber, which offers three challenging trails to accommodate different age groups, and is the first of its kind in Shellharbour.
Village Green play space at Flinders was upgraded by Shellharbour Council last year.
Designed and constructed by Moduplay, the 'natural' themed space includes a nature play area; sensory play area featuring colourful interactive panels, music and touch area; a large climbing tower; tube slide; toddler slides; climbing nets; nest swing and seating.
Located across from KidzWish, which supports children who are sick or have disabilities, the playground was designed to have multiple inclusive play and accessibility features so every child feels welcome.
Featuring the longest slippery dip in Shellharbour local government area, Calderwood Valley's second park was well-received when it opened in December 2021.
The multi-coloured 20-metre slide is just one of the fantastic features of the new two-hectare park, which also has a multi-games area.
The park is the second to open in the Lendlease-owned estate, with five more still to come in the master-planned community.
A second, nature-style park, which opened in the community in 2019, features a fort, balancing beams, swings, slide and climbing structure.
The farm-themed play space at McDonald Park, Albion Park Rail, opened in July 2020.
Steeped in the history of the area, which was a farm owned by Dick McDonald, the playground was designed to incorporate a diverse variety of play opportunities for all ages and abilities, and to encourage imaginative play.
It includes a fusion climber with rope netting, an inclusive carousal, an activity tower with a slide and interactive sensory panels and a nature play trail, all of which are surrounded by landscaping, footpaths and a picnic shelter.
Located on Reddall Parade, on the shores of Lake Illawarra, Reddall Reserve playground is aimed more at younger children who will no doubt enjoy the ship-themed combination activity centre; timber and rope balance activity; water play areas, which include a water table with hand pump; adventure trail; basket swing and single swings and alligator crossing.
There is also a bike track around the entire play area so kids can learn to ride a bike or scooter safely.
Before Little Park, Shellharbour Village, opened in 2018, it first went through a rigourous design process overseen by none other than the local children.
In fact, more than 20,000 people took part in Shellharbour Council's community engagement process, which included workshops with schools.
The result was a playground featuring accessible play equipment, a play tower with slides, swings and a flying fox; a nature play area with tree fort and climbing activities; a rock-climbing wall with climbing net and rope bridge; musical play instruments; a tactile play area and even an in-ground trampoline.
Located in Corrimal Memorial Park, Luke's Place was the first all-abilities playground in the area.
Named in honour of Corrimal resident Luke Rapley, Luke's Place is an inclusive playground designed to let children of all abilities play side-by-side.
Features include a wheelchair-friendly carousel, a no-step slide, nest swing and water play area.
There are colour-coded, textured sections so visually-impaired children can enjoy the park, while hearing-impaired children can interact using noise and vibration.
There are also different active and quiet zones for children with autism or other cognitive disorders.
Charles Harper Park Playground is located in the town centre of Helensburgh near the public swimming pool and playing fields.
The playground was revamped in 2019 and includes a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, natural play area, including water pumps and dry creek bed, as well as art inspired by the area's mining heritage.
There is also an inclusive play space for children, which includes a wheelchair accessible trampoline and communication boards.
A previously tired playground in Bulli Beach Reserve was given a new lease on life by Wollongong Council in 2022.
Old equipment was removed and replaced by a large slide, swings, climbing frames, accessible carousel, wheelchair trampoline, balance trail, toddler track, imaginary play shops, sensory panels and chimes.
The new works were unveiled in June and given the thumbs by local children the very same day.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
