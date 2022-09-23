After months of lead-up, the eyes of the world are finally on Wollongong during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
A full program of race events is now under way, but the fun doesn't end there, with plenty of arts, culture and community events taking place throughout the day and night as part of the Wollongong 2022 Festival.
The last few days saw Wollongong host the Spin Fest Beach Party and Spin Fest Live - a free musical event for youth. But there is still plenty more to come. See below for some of the best.
Spin Fest is a city-wide community celebration featuring a jam-packed program of free entertainment, live music, art and fun that takes place both day and night.
Highlights include Spin Fest Helensburgh, Lighthouse Projections and Gallery After Dark.
Spin Fest CBD is a 10-day program of performances, markets, art, food and fun taking place in Crown Street and Laneways, Wollongong, until September 25.
Take a wander through Crown Street Mall, Globe Lane or the Arts Precinct and grab lunch, sip a sunset cocktail, or browse the market stalls as roving circus performers and live musicians perform nearby.
It includes Spin Energy - a collection of eye-catching inflatable artworks on display in Crown Street Mall each day from 8am-9pm until September 24.
The Beautiful and Useful Studio held collaborative community workshops to create the graphic prints that also light up after dark.
The CBD will come alive from 5pm until late this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night as part of Laneway Nights.
Live music acts will perform at various locations, including Crown St Mall Stage and Luxe Bistro Bar, while an eclectic mix of DJs, circus artists and roving entertainers that can be enjoyed alongside pop-up bars and eateries
Spin Fest Markets will take place September 22-25, from 5pm-9pm. All your favourite street foods, local handicrafts, colourful growers and makers markets will be in one location in Crown Street Mall.
Wollongong Tennis Club is hosting a week-long party to coincide with 2022 UCI Road World Championships every day until September 24.
There will be a variety of food trucks in the car park each day and an outdoor bar serving beer, soft drinks and water.
Cycle to the club and take advantage of the offer to park your bike on the tennis courts.
All the cycling action will be shown on the club's TVs while speakers will be set up outside so you can listen to the races.
Inside the club, the bar will be open as usual and the bistro will be serving up meals. The VIP room, Keno and TAB facilities will be operating.
Gala Cinema Warrawong and Wollongong Art Gallery present Bike Bike Film Night from September 19-22.
The event brings the best cycling short films from around the world together for you to enjoy.
Whether you like action, drama, humour or inspirational stories, this event is for you.
The iconic Wollongong Harbour Lighthouse will light up with contemporary Aboriginal artworks each night from 6.30-10pm until September 24 as part of Lighthouse Projections.
The Beyond the Breaking Waves project provides a glimpse into the unique stories, traditions and culture of First Nations artists from the Illawarra and South Coast regions.
Artworks from Wollongong Art Gallery's permanent art collection featuring artists Alice McKenzie, Phyllis Stewart, Val West, Steven Russell, Lorraine Brown, Narelle Thomas, Jodie Stewart, Julie Freeman, Cheryl Davison will be brought to life during the project curated by Alinta Maguire.
Australia's leading projection mapping specialists Electric Canvas, known for its work on the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and during Vivid Sydney, will produce the event.
Wollongong Art Gallery is hosting the First Nations Art Exhibition, Languages of the Land, until September 25.
The gathering of First Nations' voices conveys the many languages of Country, including land, sea, culture, custodianship and healing from the destructive colonial impacts on the environment.
It includes the works of Australian artists Mitjili Napurrula, Christian Thompson, Gloria Petyarre, Judy Watson, Vic Chapman, Kitty Kantilla, Dorothy Napangardi and Phyllis Stewart.
Artworks range from traditional to contemporary in mediums including painting - on bark and canvas, print, photography and sculpture.
Entry is free and the exhibition is open daily from 10am-7pm.
Wollongong Art Gallery will stay open late each day as part of Spin Fest's Gallery After Dark, which runs until September 25.
A free one-hour tour of the gallery will also take place on Tuesday, September 20, from 6-7pm.
This special event at Wollongong Library is running Monday to Saturday throughout September.
Step back in time and view this exhibition of local cycling history.
Spin Fest Helensburgh will take place at Helensburgh Skate Park and Rex Jackson Oval on Friday, September 23, from 3pm-8pm.
There will be interactive kids entertainment, arts and crafts and plenty of opportunities to play in the Spin Fest Arts Precinct on Saturday, September 24, from noon to 5pm.
Seeker Brewing, Unanderra, is hosting its own UCI Euro Party on Saturday, September 24, from 7pm-11pm,
Get into the UCI spirit and come dressed in lycra cycling gear. DJs will be playing euro dance tracks.
The event is free and there will be pizzas and of course beers to purchase.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
