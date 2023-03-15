Toddler dies in horror South Coast ride-on mower accident

A three-year-old child has died after reportedlybeing struck by a ride-on mower.
Police said early afternoon on Saturday, officers attached to South Coast Police District responded to Pambula District Hospital, after a child was brought in with severe injuries.
"The three-year-old child - who had reportedly been struck by a ride-on lawn mower - was treated before being declared deceased," a police spokesperson said.
Police said crime scenes had been established at the Pambula District Hospital and at South Pambula where the incident took place, as inquiries continue.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
