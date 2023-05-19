Farmer winner Olivia spills the beans: why she loved the Mercury's recaps

Despite having to bunker down, Olivia said the end of filming was a relief. As it turns out, being filmed everywhere you go while competing for someone to fall in love with you in an unfamiliar environment away from home with producers telling you what to do and manufactured tantrums being milked for TV tension while knowing keyboard warriors will be tearing you down and the stakes may be as huge as who you spend the rest of your life with ... isn't as comfortable as everyone says it is.