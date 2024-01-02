Illawarra Mercury
The pain, the joy, the gamut of emotions that made 2023 - in photos

AM
By Adam McLean
Updated January 2 2024 - 9:27pm, first published 9:04pm
From the celebration of Steven Tougher's life, top left, to music festivals, to the Women's World Cup and the Dragons, phhotographer Adam McLean was there.
It's been a year of emotions - from the distress of a young man's premature death to the sheer joy of the women's World Cup and the feelings stirred during the offshore wind debate in the Illawarra.

AM

Adam McLean

Photographer

Photographer for the Illawarra Mercury newspaper in Wollongong, NSW.

