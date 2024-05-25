Check out some of the photos we didn't publish this week

Our photographers are spectacularly talented. We know that and we're happy to shout about it.
So we figured we should give you even more of their work.
You might recognise some of these photos from articles we've published online and in print this week. Some may seem familiar, others might be new experiences all together.
The problem is we just can't always publish every fantastic photos. so, here's a few more you might enjoy.
And keep scrolling as there are some exclusive extras at the bottom that might appear in coming days.
If it comes to it, Ash Castro is prepared to chain himself to the door of the Warrawong Community Centre to ensure his organisation can still deliver services to some of the region's most disadvantaged residents. Read more
Premier Chris Minns announced the government was beefing up the Building Commissioner's role in December 2023. That same month was the beginning of Fairy Meadow resident Manny Grigoris's own building nightmare, which saw him and his mother sink $20,000 into a granny flat renovation carried out by an unlicensed builder. Read more
The Illawarra's state and federal politicians joined together on Monday to announce that "an additional $72 million" for the massive Mount Ousley Interchange had been allocated in the federal budget. But had it really been allocated? Read on
Numerous speakers at a Monday public meeting hosted by community groups who are angry that the NSW Government has deleted a planned pedestrian over-bridge which was, for the past eight years, part of the $390 million Mount Ousley Interchange. Read more and check out Adam McLean's video below.
Smith Street Distillery, the brain-child of Illawarra Hotel publicans Ryan and Nikki Atchison, has been quietly growing a range of fruits, vegetables and herbs, that are used in the nearby pub's cocktails and limited releases of specialty spirits. Now you can sit in the greenery and enjoy a coffee and a pastry - mmmmm. Read on
More associated with schools than administrative bases for the police needs of a community sandwiched between Wollongong and Sydney, the demountable below has had its day. The non-operational demountable currently on the Waratah Street site will be demolished in June to make way for the new station. The NSW Police big brass ventured out of the city to explain all. Read on
Books, blue things and big smiles
It started with reading Aura Parker's book, Bowerbird Blues. for National simultaneous storytime. It included a video, lots of chatter anf ended with a scavenger hunt. The kids at Kemblawarra Public School - and their onsite preschool students - teamed up for the event and they loved it. Read on
It's been done before but - hey, it's a fun pun. Wollongong's Greens candidates for the upcoming council election are once again pitching a plan to install a "night mayor", to help boost after-dark activities across the city. Sytlvia Liber's picture added a bit of extra spookiness. Read on
Moire than 60,000 people lapped up last year's version and organisers are expecting similar numbers now the delayed Lost Astronaut is on show at Blackbutt Forest Reserve. Check out more amazing photos here
Puppies and kids - of course we'll photograph them
And even better when there's an important message. Everyone was paying attention when Tig and their human offered up tips on how to interact safely with animals. Check out the video (cute as) and read more.
Now check out some of the photos you might see in articles published soon. Find the arrow on the right and scroll through.
