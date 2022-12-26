The Illawarra criminals who made us facepalm in 2022

Jeffrey John Smith, 53, pleaded guilty to harassing a police officer on the basis he'd grabbed the constable's pistol.
But he later appealed his sentence, telling the District Court he'd merely staggered towards the group of officers because he had taken pain medication.
A document of facts, to which he'd agreed when he pleaded guilty, said he wrapped his hand around the pistol grip and tried to pull the weapon from the holster.
Joshua James Weir claimed he was innocently making up a dessert - bits of Kit Kat on a custard tart, topped with whipped cream - at a Fairy Meadow bus stop when he accidentally flicked crumbs onto the car of a man, who then attacked him.
However, the magistrate didn't buy this version of events, instead finding the 35-year-old had thrown a tart at a stranger's car, sprayed its owner with whipped cream and chucked the can at the man, splitting his head open.
A KFC craving proved too strong to overcome for Daniel Ilic, who - despite being banned from driving - decided to get behind the wheel to buy the fast food for dinner.
Unfortunately for Ilic, police caught him in Mount Warrigal, which ultimately led to time behind bars.
He later successfully appealed the severity of his sentence.
Jacob Hayden stole a woman's car after she did him the favour of driving him to Dapto McDonald's.
Five days later, the victim awoke to find Hayden at her door, because he supposedly wanted to apologise - but when she opened the door, he snatched the keys and again made off with her car.
The 22-year-old was jailed.
Unlicensed driver Justin Scott Fullard was caught driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.147 - almost three times the limit - when the draw bar on a boat trailer he was towing broke on the Princes Highway at Berry, causing the Toyota Prado he was driving to crash.
Worse still, it was Fullard's friend's vehicle that he smashed up, adding about $70,000 in costs to his woes.
A careless criminal left behind his beanie at the scene of a service station break-in, providing investigators with the DNA that would pinpoint him as the culprit.
Kevin Leslie Henry and an unknown co-accused stole 167 packets of cigarettes in the April burglary.
He also robbed a Gerringong service station.
Another cigarette thief makes the list, this one perhaps a little more sophisticated in his methods than the previous entrant.
Glenn Wheeler broke in through the roof of a Dapto supermarket before using a strap to lower himself down and steal $26,000 in cigarettes.
He also stole thousands of dollars more in cigarettes from an Albion Park service station.
Allan Martin Simpson was trying to steal a go-kart when he got his partner's van stuck on the train tracks at Kembla Grange last October.
Attempts to free the van were unsuccessful so Simpson fled and, shortly after 4am, a passenger train ploughed into the vehicle and derailed.
The driver sustained serious injuries including a fractured spine, while damage to the train and rail infrastructure came in at over $7.9 million.
Simpson was jailed this month.
When police arrived to reports of a disturbance in Port Kembla, they found a heavily intoxicated Elizabeth Anne Tobin screaming about her teeth.
"Where's my teeth, where's my f---ing teeth," she said.
Tobin was later found guilty of violence offences for attacking two women at a party.
Telling police to shut their mouths is probably not the best course of action for someone who's just returned a breath test reading more than three times the legal limit, but that's exactly what William Cooper Smyth did in July.
Police pulled Smyth over in Fairy Meadow after he revved his car at a set of traffic lights.
He said he hadn't had any alcohol that night, but gave a reading of 0.174 - then proceeded to abuse officers and later hospital staff.
Being banned from the roads until 2082 didn't stop Jason Paul Flood from tearing down the Princes Highway at double the speed limit.
The Dubbo man was clocked at 160 km/h in an 80 zone during a police chase from Unanderra to Dapto.
Flood could spend up to 16 months in prison.
Ricki Cochran had a plan to ensure he had drugs, should he ever get locked up - hide them in a Kinder Surprise canister.
"You never know when you are going to go to jail, you need to be prepared," the 27-year-old told police when they found him with buprenorphine, a substitute for heroin, in September.
Cochran indeed found himself in jail, copping a minimum term of over a year's imprisonment.
