Raw and real: Sylvia Liber's photos of 2023

From aged veterans to "mermaids", school principals and all manner of people doing their best to conquer the challenges life throws up, people were at the heart of Sylvia Liber's work in 2023.
Of course, that's no different to any other year she's spent behind the lens at the Illawarra Mercury.
As anyone who has been photographed by her over the years knows, it's so much more than "a photograph".
The connections she makes with the people of the Illawarra allows us to enter their lives and capture their moments, good and bad, with authenticity.
Check out how 2023 panned out for Sylvia ....
Look carefully in the deep, blue oceans off the Illawarra and, if you're lucky, you may just see a mermaid. Resident mermaids Maxine McLaughlin and Chrissy Pignataro are among the Australia's only certified mermaid free divers. Yes, it's a thing. Read more
For hundreds and hundreds of years Indigenous communities around what is now known as Wreck Bay have thrived, living off nature's bounty from both land and sea. But all that has now gone, with current generations ravaged by serious illnesses and deaths from heart attacks, strokes and cancers, after their land was poisoned by contamination from nearby Defence facilities. Perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) - a "forever chemical" used by firefighters - has leached its way through the land and water, and the survivors bare the scars to show it. Read the full article
Veteran Surf Project offers surf therapy for veterans and big wave surfer and founder Rusty Moran invited assistant minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite out onto the waves at Gerroa in an early morning surf therapy session so he could experience it first hand. The therapy is a pain relief for many and it has been life-changing for veterans. They've reduced their PTSD medication, had less nightmares, returned to work, become more engaged in life, and reconnected with their spouse and children. Read the full story here
More than 16,000 lightning strikes recorded within 40km of Nowra during a wild storm late August - 1828 managed to hit the ground. An Albion Park man aged in his 50s was struck by a bolt of lightning around the same time this photo was taken. He was rushed to Shellharbour Hospital and after treatment for injuries to both arms was released in a stable condition. Read the full story here
Andrew Fitzsimons, the passionate and socially-conscious educator, retired from Dapto High School in September 2023. He began began teaching in 1976 and when he got the call that he would become Dapto's new school principal in 2004, burst into tears. Now 71, the widely respected principal decided it was time to "pass the baton" to a new principal in term four. Mr Fitzsimons spoke to Marlene Even about his career: read it here
Steven Tougher was 29 when he was inexplicably stabbed outside a McDonald's restaurant north of Wollongong in May. He left behind his then pregnant wife and their children. As his coffin made its way through a sea of blue, family, friends, dignitaries, and paramedics formed a guard of honour united in support as NSW Ambulance and NSW Police helicopters flew over the procession. Read the full article here
As dawn seeped across Port Kembla's MM Beach, Daniel Bourke stoked the fire and listened intently. Hours later he was at the University of Wollongong, microphone in hand, telling a small but passionate crowd of the continued need for "enthusiasm and positivity". The countdown to the Voice to parliament referendum was in its final days. Read the full story here
Workers from across the Illawarra and beyond did not mince words as they converged on Port Kembla, holding signs and shouting loud, direct messages to urge the government to keep nuclear submarines out. But, for one minute during this year's raucous May Day March rally, the hundreds-strong crowd fell silent and still, in recognition of fellow unionist Steven Tougher. Here's how it was reported
Richard Kramer just wanted to catch a train from his local station. But that wasn't possible for the Unanderra local; two sets of stairs had to be climbed to get to the platform - which just wasn't possible for the quadriplegic who used a mouth-operated wheelchair. For 30 years he had been waiting for lifts to be installed at the station - and then when they were he wasn't well enough to attend the official opening. Read the full story here
They may have served in different corners of the globe, but these defence force veterans have found common ground in surf therapy and it's easing their battle-weary bodies. In the lead up to Anzac Day they paused, fresh from the ocean at Gerroa with the saltwater drying on their skin, and spoke of service, deployment and what happens when you're no longer part of the ranks. Read all about it here
Carissa Edwards was hit so hard, her eyeball "popped" open, leaving a full-thickness wound that will require multiple surgical procedures, none of them certain to restore her vision. There were distressing scenes at Integral Energy Park at Kembla Grange on Sunday, September 17, as numerous children witnessed the violence. Read the initial report here
Rituals dating back thousands of years were performed in Helensburgh on Easter Monday, as thousands of people from across Australia watched on hoping to be sprinkled with holy water. Sri Venkateswara Temple's consecration ceremony was held to mark the end of extensive restoration works at the sacred Hindu site. Check out more glorious images here
How do you know there's an election around the corner? When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined NSW Labor leader Chris Minns and state election candidate Katelin McInerney for a walk along Terralong Street in february. Locals shook his hand, fist bumped, asked for selfies and even passed their baby over for a photo. Check it out here
Sonia Rivas is on a "quest for freedom", not only for herself but for others, and left her home of France and her legal career to do so. You will find the Tunisian-born ray of light inspiring people across the Illawarra through her Women Make Waves practice, a "vehicle for absolute freedom". Read about her work here
Mother-daughter duo Rachael Hutchinson and Elaine Stewart are immersed in the past. They rock the pin-up style with other like-minded people at the annual Rock n Vintage Roll Festival at Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul. Elaine was also involved in the network's Our Precious Things project in 2023. Read about it here
Juliana Scopel has a dream to win an Australian Longboard Championship but not for herself, she wants to do it for every woman who thought they were "too old" to do something. The Gerroa pilates specialist took up surfing later in life and only got "serious" about competition around five years ago. Read on
Thousands of people mourned the loss of Nan Tien Temple founder Venerable Master Hsing Yun in february, including Buddhist disciples at Nan Tien temple's holy shrine. "The Venerable Master has prepared us well for this day. He has laid out the plans for how we should promote humanistic buddhism for the next 50 years," Reverend Miao said. Read the full story here
Thirroul's Silver Salties are making friends and having fun. Every Thursday morning the Silver Salties meet at Thirroul Surf Club, they share a laugh, a cuppa, a walk on the beach and a swim. It's for anyone aged 65 years and older and it gives members a chance to make some new friends, be social and, hopefully, get a little fitter. Read how you can join in
After a solemn service, smiles spread across the crowd as the five remaining local World War II veterans sat together for a group photo. The veterans, aged between 99 and 101, were the VIP guests at the Wollongong service commemorating the end of the Second World War. Read the full story here
Big swells pounded the Illawarra coastline early in April and, no surprise here, but experienced surfers largely ignored warnings to stay out of the water. And they provided plenty of fodder for photographer. Check out Sylvia's photos here
The bride and groom tied the knot in front of a small group of loved ones on Friday on the balcony of Wollongong Hospital's intensive care unit, where 24-year-old Jake awaits a risky operation. Doctors only gave the ceremony the green light less than 48 hours before. Read the full story here
Being back on sacred country, is a place where Melinda Wellington found solace before, during and after her cancer diagnosis. She confronted her scars from the double mastectomy and tears welled in her eyes as the summer sun beat down on her chest. It was a moment of healing. She would ask it to cleanse her spirit, to wash away her doubts and worries, because "Water has no memory." Read more about this
The NSW Boys State water Polo Championships, which were held at the University of Wollongong campus in November. there was action aplenty, pictured by Sylvia Liber. Check out more photos
Kiama Knights junior Jaxon Lavender wants big things in 2024 with the Canberra Raiders. The former Dapto Canaries player was part of the Raiders open training session on December 4 at the Kiama Showground as the team prepares for the upcoming 2024 NRL season. Check it out here
Australians of all ages and walks of life turned out to commemorate Anzac Day on April 25. From parades in cities to sunrises on the coast or small town cenotaphs, the message was the same. Look at more photos here
After two full days of competition, as the beach filled up with competitors and spectators, all eyes were on the locals to see whether the home team could bring home gold at this year's Australian Surf Rowers League Open. Check out what happened here
A worried Miss Gordon asked the doctor for further investigations, so Beau was sent for a scan and then up to the hospital for another, due to concerns of a possible internal bleed. What followed was horrifying news: Beau - a lively, funny boy - had a fast-growing and aggressive cancer known as Burkitt's lymphoma. Read the full story here
If you've seen an elf doing a 'Baywatch sprint' down the golden sands at Bulli Beach, or getting tied up to a tree - you're not imagining things. The Naughty Elf was back to his seasonal hijinx at Bulli before Christmas. Read more here
