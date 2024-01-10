Raw and real: Sylvia Liber's photos of 2023

Richard Kramer just wanted to catch a train from his local station. But that wasn't possible for the Unanderra local; two sets of stairs had to be climbed to get to the platform - which just wasn't possible for the quadriplegic who used a mouth-operated wheelchair. For 30 years he had been waiting for lifts to be installed at the station - and then when they were he wasn't well enough to attend the official opening. Read the full story here