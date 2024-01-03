Magicial Matildas, perky penguins and even more photos from 2023

Planning, setting up for the shot and for all the potential images that may arise is an important skill in a photographer's arsenal.
But sometimes, really, there's only so much planning any photographer can do.
After shooting the UCI World Road Championships in Wollongong in 2022, the Illawarra Mercury's appetite for elite sport was heightened. So when the Women's World Cup came to Australia, most notably Sydney, we were ready.
But who can really be ready for Sam Kerr to score a wonder goal in the semi-final and have the woman of the moment career towards you?
Anna Warr was ready.
Now check out some more Warr from 2023 ...
It was the one moment we'd all banked on - a cracking Sam Kerr strike against the much-hyped Lionesses. And it happened. In the 63rd minute of the Women's World Cup semi-final.
It gave the Matildas - and the nation - hope. It was Kerr's first goal of the tournament after her involvement was curtailed by injury early on. But in the moment all that had gone before didn't matter. It tied the score 1-1. Read the full after-match analysis here
The European champs were not messing. It was World Cup semi-final, after all. Take this stat, for example: England had much more possession than Australia in the opening 20 minutes. The Lionesses put together 132 passes to the Matildas' 34. Read the full story here
After the biggest FIFA Women's World Cup ever, the curtain was drawn - on the pitch anyway - when Spain defeated England in the final in front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia. And just like the tens of thousands of football fans who couldn't look away, neither could the Illawarra Mercury staff. Reporter Jordan Warren reported n the decider and photographer Anna Warr was behind the camera. Remember it all here
Ross "Roscoe" Taylor has spent more than 60 years patrolling beaches and wakes up every day feeling "bloody terrific". He became a surf lifesaver at 11 and has only missed two seasons when he was the president of the Surf Life Saving Illawarra branch. The 78-year-old said patrolling Thirroul Beach "keeps him feeling young".
Ross was photographed as part of a network-wide celebration of our elders. As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approached, Anna and other ACM photographers created Our Precious Things. Check it out here
As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was making the national pitch to voters to get behind the Yes campaign for the Voice referendum at the Garma festival in the Northern Territory, around 100 people gathered at North Beach for a very Wollongong approach to political change. Read the full story
It was barely mid-afternoon on day one of the very first Changing Tides Festival when it seemed all the puzzle pieces dropped into place. The crowd surged - ever-so gently forward as Georgia Flipo assumed control. She flicked the switch - not just from "real person" to G Flip the performer and multi-Aria Award winner, but on behalf of the festival in its rookie year. Read more right here
Nathan waited six-and-a-half hours in the Wollongong Hospital's emergency department with his daughter Aurora, after she suffered a cat scratch to the eye area, fearing it had gone deep enough to injure her eyeball. She has a rare genetic disorder, uses a wheelchair and is non-verbal. Read the full story here
Paul Dabek stands on the stage of the freshly built, packed to the rafters Spiegeltent in Wollongong. The audience is in the palm of his hands and on the edge of their seats.
There's a little bit of fear (will they be picked on next), a lot of laughter and just the right amount of awe. He tells a story about how as a kid he wanted to star in the West End in London and how instead, he's found his way to a "moist circus tent in the back streets of Wollongong". Read on
On a typical balmy Saturday afternoon, Wollongong Harbour might be filled with the squawk of seagulls, or the delighted yells of kids jumping into the water. All those sounds were replaced with the heavy thwack of axes hitting timber and the buzz of chainsaws, as the Stihl Timbersports Australian Championships came into town. Read on
No, not the Matildas - but wow, the scenes!
Shellharbour have created history by claiming the inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final with a dramatic 2-0 extra time win against league champions Woonona. Read on and check out all the photos
Hundreds of people turned up at the Saint Dimitrija of Solun church in Stewart Street, Wollongong, to celebrate Macedonian Christmas. Inside the church parishioners - many remaining standing - lit candles, prayed and offered donations like clothes, flowers or money and listened to the service from parish priest Father Robert Ilijevski. Read the full story
The six little penguins arrived in Helensburgh on the morning of December 20 and waddled into their new resort-style enclosure. There was swag aplenty.
"[At first] they were a little bit timid, and they all kind of stuck together, but it only took a couple of hours and they were all super confident penguins," Symbio Wildlife Park bird keeper, Caroline Badart said. Read about the birds' emotional arrival
The stifling hot conditions weren't conducive to free-flowing rugby league but the Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks still put on a showcase befitting a Group Seven rugby league grand final. History shows the Lions prevailed 12-10 on Sunday to win their fifth title in the past decade. Read more
Ultramarathon runner and former politician Pat Farmer has arrived in Wollongong on his 14,400-kilometre run around the country to drum up support for the Voice to Parliament. And the city's Lord Mayor was there to welcome him. Read for the full story
All eyes were on Flemington for the 163rd running of the Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November, but there was fair bit of interest in what's happening at Kembla Grange, too. As well as the nine-race card there's a tonne of fun lined up - from the traditional fashion on the field, food trucks, gourmet picnic hampers, live entertainment and more. Check out more photos from the big day here
Public school students from kindergarten to Year 12 shared their talents in dance, music, and drama to a live orchestra in the annual arena spectacular, Southern Stars. The show is well known to be a "launching pad" for students to enter the entertainment industry. Check out dozens more photos here
Gervis Wililo was just 13 when he tragically died riding to the shops through Di Gorman Oval. It stunned the Albion Park community. The next day the Shellharbour Stingrays football field fell silent but for the emotional cries of a haka as friends and team mates came together to remember him. There were similarly emotional scenes at the oval. Read the full article here
